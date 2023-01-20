Reporter Roundtable Reflects On First Full Week Of 2023 Session

On this episode of The Legislature Today, the pace is beginning to pick up at the West Virginia Legislature as bills are passing through their originating chambers.

The House Committee on Health and Human Resources passed a bill Thursday, which would require medical marijuana be added to the controlled substance monitoring database. Our Appalachia Health News Reporter Emily Rice has more.

A presentation before the House Jails and Prison Committee on Thursday sparked alarm over critical understaffing and public safety issues. Government Reporter Randy Yohe has the story.

Also, the House Health and Human Resources Committee advanced a bill this week that would limit medical care options for transgender minors. As Curtis Tate reports, it’s part of a nationwide push against the rights of transgender youth and their parents.

And finally, WVPB reporters Yohe and Chris Schulz are joined by Crystal Good, the founder and publisher of Black By God | The West Virginian, for a reporter roundtable.

The Legislature Today - January 20, 2023

