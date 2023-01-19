Campus Carry Legislation Advances In The Senate And Lawmakers Discuss Early Childhood Education Reforms

On this episode of The Legislature Today, the Senate Judiciary Committee advanced a bill to the Senate floor that would allow the concealed carry of handguns on the state’s university campuses. Reporter Chris Schulz has more.

Gov. Jim Justice’s 50 percent income tax cut proposal was passed by the House on Wednesday. But the bill received a cold reception in the Senate. Government Reporter Randy Yohe spoke with Senate Finance Chairman Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, on why he thinks the house bill is “dead on arrival,” and what might be proposed in its place.

Yohe also sat down with Sen. Bob Plymale, D-Wayne, and Del. Joe Statler, R-Monongalia, to discuss how proposed early childhood education reforms may affect West Virginia children, school systems and the taxpayer.

The Legislature Today - January 19, 2023

