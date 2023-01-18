Governor Tests Positive For COVID-19, Delegates Pass Income Tax Reduction And A Policy Expert Talks Budget

On this episode of The Legislature Today, Gov. Jim Justice has tested positive for COVID-19. Appalachia Health News Reporter Emily Rice joins our host Bob Brunner to discuss what that means for the legislative session and the state.

Also, in this show, the House of Delegates overwhelmingly passed its version of Justice’s 50 percent income tax reduction proposal. But before that happened, the Democratic minority proposed an even deeper tax cut for low-income taxpayers. Government Reporter Randy Yohe has the story.

It was Jan Lilly Stewart Disability Advocacy Day at the West Virginia Capitol. As Chris Schulz reports, it's an opportunity for the disability community to come together and let their voices be heard.

Finally, Schulz sat down with policy expert Sean O’Leary to discuss possibilities for this year’s proposed state budget. The budget is the only piece of legislation that must be passed each year but approaches to how it should be structured vary widely. Republicans hold a super-majority, but at this time are still divided on how to deliver promised tax cuts to West Virginians.

Having trouble viewing the video? Click here to watch it on YouTube.

The Legislature Today - January 18, 2023

The Legislature Today is West Virginia’s only television/radio simulcast devoted to covering the state’s 60-day regular legislative session.

Watch or listen to new episodes Monday through Friday at 6 p.m. on West Virginia Public Broadcasting.