Speaking With House Speaker Hanshaw And Education Priorities

On this episode of The Legislature Today, government reporter Randy Yohe sits down with House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay. We get his take on progress and problems in these early legislative general session days.

We also have a story from education reporter Chris Schulz, who attended Tuesday’s Senate Education Committee meeting and spoke to its chairwoman, Sen. Amy Grady, R-Mason. As the legislature settles into the business of lawmaking, committees represent a crucial step in the process. It’s where legislators can study and discuss a bill in depth before returning it to the floor.

Other notable goings-on included West Virginia University men’s basketball coach and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Huggins being honored by both House and Senate chambers, the state chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union lobbying lawmakers on topics including criminal justice reform and LGBTQ rights, and the Girl Scouts’ Black Diamond Council visiting the Capitol Rotunda.

Having trouble viewing the video? Click here to watch it on YouTube.

The Legislature Today (2023)

The Legislature Today is West Virginia’s only television/radio simulcast devoted to covering the state’s 60-day regular legislative session.

Watch or listen to new episodes Monday through Friday at 6 p.m. on West Virginia Public Broadcasting.