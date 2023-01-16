An Interview With Senate President Blair And Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.

On this episode of The Legislature Today, reporter Chris Schulz sits down with Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley. The state Senate wasted no time in getting to work this year, passing 25 bills in the first two days of the legislative session. Republicans hold a supermajority, and despite an early start in the Senate, there’s still a lot of work to be done. Improvements to the state’s educational system, departmental restructuring and promised tax cuts are on Blair’s agenda this year.

We also take a look at the State Capitol’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration, courtesy of reporter Randy Yohe. Unity was the theme for the proceedings, and as Yohe shows us, the human rights that Dr. King fought for decades ago continue to this day.

Having trouble viewing the video? Click here to watch it on YouTube.

The Legislature Today (2023)

The Legislature Today is West Virginia’s only television/radio simulcast devoted to covering the state’s 60-day regular legislative session.

Watch or listen to new episodes Monday through Friday at 6 p.m. on West Virginia Public Broadcasting.

