The Legislature Today from West Virginia Public Broadcasting
The Legislature Today

Reporters Explore Broadband, Critical Race Theory, Forced Pooling And The Budget As Final Day Of Session Looms

Published March 11, 2022 at 5:59 PM EST
031122 Copy of The Legislature Today Template - No Image.png

On this week’s episode of The Legislature Today, the 2022 West Virginia Legislative session is nearing its end, and there is pressure to move a number of bills through the system by midnight on Saturday.

Host Eric Douglas leads a reporter roundtable with Lacie Pierson, a political reporter with the Charleston Gazette-Mail, and Steven Allen Adams, the government reporter and columnist for Ogden Newspapers. They discuss the session so far, covering everything from jails to schools to broadband and the budget.

We also bring you the latest on the 2023 budget. Reporter Liz McCormick has highlights on its journey through this week.

Having trouble viewing the video? Click here to watch it on YouTube.

The Legislature Today - March 11, 2022

On Saturday, March 12, West Virginia Public Broadcasting will be broadcasting floor sessions throughout the day on the West Virginia Channel and on our YouTube channel.

At 8 p.m., join us for live coverage as we air our special “Final Hours” program of the 2022 legislative session.

The Legislature Today is West Virginia’s only television/radio simulcast devoted to covering the state’s 60-day regular legislative session.

