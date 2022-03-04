The Legislature Today Explores Foster Care, Racism And Mine Safety Issues As 2022 Session Enters Final Week

On this week’s episode of The Legislature Today, it’s been a week full of activity, split floor sessions and Crossover Day – when all bills must make it out of their house of origin if they are to continue through the legislative process. This rule affects all bills except for the budget bill and supplementary appropriations bills.

On Friday, the Senate voted 32-0 on its version of the state budget with no debate. It now goes to the House of Delegates for further consideration.

Education Reporter Liz McCormick brings us a sample of education legislation that garnered significant attention and sparked heated debate. This includes Senate Bill 498, which would create the Anti-Racism Act of 2022 – widely regarded as a bill denouncing Critical Race Theory.

Appalachia Health News Reporter June Leffler speaks with Jeffery Pack, the commissioner of DHHR's Bureau for Social Services. West Virginia has one of the highest rates of children living in foster care, but lawmakers say the infrastructure to take care of them is broken. We explore possible solutions.

Energy and Environment Reporter Curtis Tate talks with Greg Norman, a coal miner who has decades of experience in mining and mine safety. They discuss House Bill 4840, which would propose changes to state mine safety. It generated backlash from Democrats and coal miners, who rallied against it at the Capitol this week following a public hearing on the bill Monday.

The Legislature Today - March 4, 2022

