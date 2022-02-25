W.Va. Lawmakers Talk Personal Income Tax, Budget, Underground Carbon Storage And Climate Change

On this week’s episode of The Legislature Today, we explore taxes and energy.

Interim news director Eric Douglas speaks with Vice Chair of House Finance Del. Vernon Criss, R-Wood, and Minority Vice Chair of House Finance Del. Larry Rowe, D-Kanawha, about House Bill 4007, which would reduce state income taxes by 10 percent.

Energy and environment reporter Curtis Tate talks with House Energy Chairman Del. Bill Anderson, R-Wood, and House Energy Committee member Del. Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, about underground carbon storage, mine reclamation and more.

Finally, education reporter Liz McCormick brings us up to date on two bills related to children and child welfare.

