W.Va. Lawmakers Talk 'Anti-Stereotyping Act' And Critical Race Theory, Reporters Wrap Explores Abortion

On this week’s episode of The Legislature Today, we look at abortion access and a controversial education bill.

Health reporter June Leffler discusses House Bill 4004, which would outlaw abortions after 15-weeks of pregnancy. The legislation passed out of the House of Delegates this week and is awaiting consideration in the Senate.

Also, education reporter Liz McCormick talks with Del. Chris Pritt, R-Kanawha, and the Minority Chair of House Education Del. Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell. They discuss House Bill 4011, which would establish the Anti-Stereotyping Act in West Virginia public schools. Opponents of the bill say it will limit discussions about race in the classroom, while supporters say it will create transparency on what educators are teaching.

Finally, interim news director Eric Douglas brings us highlights from the floor sessions this week.

The Legislature Today - February 18, 2022

Next Friday, we'll have more news and interviews from the 2022 West Virginia Legislative session. West Virginia Public Broadcasting is also covering the session daily in our radio news program West Virginia Morning and on our website.

WVPB also broadcasts the daily floor sessions of both the House and Senate on The West Virginia Channel and on YouTube.

The Legislature Today is simulcast on both television and radio every Friday night at 6 p.m.