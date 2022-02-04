Bill Lifting Nuclear Ban Heads To The Governor And Lawmakers Talk Health Issues

On this week’s episode of The Legislature Today, we hear about the push to allow nuclear energy in West Virginia. It is a move that was once unthinkable, but it is now awaiting a signature from Gov. Jim Justice. Energy and environment reporter Curtis Tate brings us this story.

Appalachia Health News reporter June Leffler talks with House Health Committee Chairman Del. Matthew Rohrbach, R-Cabell, and Minority Vice Chair of House Health Del. Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia, to discuss various health issues facing the state.

Finally, reporter Liz McCormick breaks down action from the fourth week of the 2022 West Virginia Legislative session.

The Legislature Today - February 4, 2022

