Minority Leadership Responds To State Of The State And Legislature Looks At Energy, Health Bills

On this week’s episode of The Legislature Today, reporter Curtis Tate brings us a recap of Gov. Jim Justice’s 2022 State of the State address. The governor was expected to give his speech two weeks ago but tested positive for COVID-19 the day before the scheduled event.

Also, reporter June Leffler speaks with Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, and House Minority Whip Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio, who share their reactions to the governor’s speech. WVPB invited House Minority Leader Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, to the program, but he had a conflict.

Finally, reporter Liz McCormick wraps up news from week three of the legislative session, and Randy Yohe reports on economic development efforts for small towns and communities in West Virginia.

The Legislature Today - January 28, 2022

Next Friday, we'll have more news and interviews from the 2022 West Virginia Legislative session. West Virginia Public Broadcasting is also covering the session daily in our radio news program West Virginia Morning and on our website.

WVPB also broadcasts the daily floor sessions of both the House and Senate on The West Virginia Channel and on YouTube.

The Legislature Today is simulcast on both television and radio every Friday night at 6 p.m.

