W.Va. Economists Talk Jobs, Workforce Participation And Nucor

This week on The Legislature Today, West Virginians weigh in on a controversial piece of legislation. As health reporter June Leffler reports, pro-life and pro-choice residents spoke on two abortion bills at a public hearing Monday in front of state lawmakers.

Also, in this show, energy and environment reporter Curtis Tate talks with two West Virginia economists, John Deskins of West Virginia University and Sean O’Leary of the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy, about the pandemic’s impact on jobs and workforce participation in the state. They also discuss the legislature's incentive package for steelmaker Nucor.

Reporter Liz McCormick also wraps up statehouse action from week two of the 2022 West Virginia Legislative session. And Randy Yohe has been filing daily reports from the legislature throughout the week. We look at one of the stories he produced on Workforce West Virginia.

The Legislature Today - January 21, 2022

