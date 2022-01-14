Leadership Talks Legislative Priorities, Economic Development And COVID Protocols As The Session Begins

Host Eric Douglas kicks off this year’s season of The Legislature Today, which is West Virginia’s only television and radio simulcast devoted to covering the state’s 60-day regular legislative session.

In this first episode, reporter Liz McCormick brings us a look at some of this week’s action, which included hundreds of bills introduced and economic development announcements. But the session began with Gov. Jim Justice announcing he had tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him to postpone what would have been his sixth State of the State address.

This show also features a conversation with House and Senate leadership. Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, discuss their priorities for the upcoming session with reporter June Leffler.

The Legislature Today - January 14, 2022

Next Friday, we'll have more news and interviews from the 2022 West Virginia Legislative session. West Virginia Public Broadcasting is also covering the session daily in our radio news program West Virginia Morning and on our website, wvpublic.org.

WVPB also broadcasts the daily floor sessions of both the House and Senate on The West Virginia Channel and on our website.

Watch or listen to The Legislature Today every Friday night at 6 p.m.