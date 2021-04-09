The Legislature Today Discusses Criminal Justice Reform, State Budget, Personal Income Tax Repeal

On The Legislature Today this week, House Judiciary Chair Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, and House Judiciary Minority Chair Chad Lovejoy, D-Cabell, join reporter Emily Allen to discuss a plethora of bills their committee worked on this session, including multiple measures on criminal justice reform, elections and several related to the pandemic.

Also in this broadcast, Senior reporter Dave Mistich speaks with fellow statehouse reporters Steven Allen Adams of Ogden Newspapers and Brad McElhinny of West Virginia MetroNews to discuss the state budget process and the personal income tax repeal plans as the session goes into Saturday, the final day of the 2021 legislative session.

The Legislature Today - April 9, 2021

Keep up with the latest legislative coverage from West Virginia Public Broadcasting by listening to West Virginia Morning weekday mornings and visit our website for the latest news throughout the week.

WVPB streams every House and Senate floor session on the West Virginia Channel and on WVPB’s YouTube channel.

The Legislature Today is West Virginia’s only television-radio simulcast devoted to covering the state’s 60-day regular legislative session.

