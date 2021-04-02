Watch Or Listen at 6 PM - The Legislature Today Discusses Personal Income Tax Repeal, Fiscal Policy, Medicaid Coverage, Criminal Justice

This week The Legislature Today takes a deep dive into the various plans for the elimination of the state’s Personal Income Tax.

Phil Kabler of the Charleston Gazette Mail and Steven Allen Adams of Ogden Newspapers join host Dave Mistich to discuss multiple proposed fiscal policy changes.

WVPB Health reporter June Leffler provides updates on a bill to expand Medicaid coverage for new moms, and our Report For America corps member, Emily Allen, reports on HB 2017, which rewrites the state’s criminal code.

The Legislature Today - April 2, 2021

Listen Fridays at 6 PM on WVPB Radio.

Keep up with the latest legislative coverage from West Virginia Public Broadcasting by listening to West Virginia Morning weekday mornings and visit our website for the latest news throughout the week.

WVPB streams every House and Senate floor session on the West Virginia Channel and on WVPB’s YouTube channel.

The Legislature Today is West Virginia’s only television-radio simulcast devoted to covering the state’s 60-day regular legislative session.

Watch or listen to The Legislature Today at 6 p.m. on WVPB TV and Radio, with a TV encore at 8:30 p.m.