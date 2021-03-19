Watch Or Listen At 6 PM - The Legislature Today Discusses The Personal Income Tax Repeal Proposal And Education Savings Accounts

This week on The Legislature Today, senior reporter Dave Mistich speaks with House Finance Committee Vice Chair Vernon Criss and Minority Chair Brent Boggs about Gov. Jim Justice’s plan to reduce the state’s personal income tax, while increasing consumer sales and other taxes.

Liz McCormick gives us an update on House Bill 2013. The measure would create the Hope Scholarship Program and would establish publicly funded education savings accounts in West Virginia to be applied to the costs of private and homeschooling.

Emily Allen provides a recap on other happenings around the statehouse.

The Legislature Today - March 19, 2021

