Watch Or Listen At 6 PM - The Legislature Today Discusses Broadband Expansion, Education Bills, Personal Income Tax Repeal Proposal
Del. Daniel Linville, (R) Cabell, Chair, House Technology & Infrastructure Committee, and Sen. Robert Plymale, (D) Wayne, join WVPB's The Legislature Today to discuss broadband expansion legislation, HB 2002. Friday evening’s broadcast will also include an update on several major education bills and the governor’s personal income tax repeal proposal.
The Legislature Today - March 5, 2021
