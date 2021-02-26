Watch Or Listen At 6 PM - Lawmakers Discuss The Hope Scholarship Bill, Charter School Legislation

Senate Education Chair Patricia Rucker, (R) Jefferson, and House Education Minority Chair Sean Hornbuckle, (D) Cabell, join WVPB’s The Legislature Today from the Capitol building. The lawmakers discuss the Hope Scholarship bill, charter school legislation, and the needs of students following almost a year at home during the COVID 19 pandemic.

Tune in for this conversation and an update on multiple bills on The Legislature Today. Watch or Listen Friday at 6 PM on WVPB TV Radio, with at TV encore at 8:30 PM.