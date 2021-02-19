House, Senate Leaders Talk Legislative Process During COVID

It has been a week of snow, ice and power outages, but the work of the West Virginia Legislature continued at a brisk pace. This week on The Legislature Today, we speak with House and Senate leadership, and we have updates on numerous bills.

Host Suzanne Higgins is joined by senior reporter Dave Mistich on set to discuss a bill that would limit the governor’s powers during a state of emergency.

Reporter Emily Allen shares updates on a bill that relates to occupational licenses, and reporter Liz McCormick gives an overview on several bills and their current status in the legislative process.

Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, join Dave Mistich to discuss the challenges and goals of a legislative session in the middle of a pandemic.

The Legislature Today - February 19, 2021

Next week, we’ll speak with lawmakers from the House and Senate Education committees about a myriad of bills they're considering as well as the impact of COVID-19 on West Virginia’s students.

