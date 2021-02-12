Minority Leaders Respond To Governor’s 2021 State Of The State Address

West Virginia Public Broadcasting launches a Friday night series scheduled throughout the 85th West Virginia Legislature. The Legislature Today will provide updates every Friday night on the week's news from the Capitol building.

This week, Gov. Jim Justice has outlined his legislative agenda for the 2021 session in his State of the State address. Host Suzanne Higgins speaks with minority leadership who share reaction to the governor’s address, and Senior Reporter Dave Mistich comments on the changes this year to the legislative process due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In Justice’s State of the State address Wednesday, he focused on the state's image. He outlined accomplishments, despite a harrowing year impacted by COVID-19. The governor also shared his legislative priorities. Emily Allen has the story.

The governor’s personal income tax repeal plan was met with swift and harsh criticism by democratic lawmakers and multiple advocacy groups. Higgins spoke with Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, and House Minority Leader Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, about the governor’s goals – and their own.

The Legislature Today - Feb. 12, 2021

Next week, we will have conversations with Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay.

West Virginia Public Broadcasting will be covering this year’s legislative session daily in our radio news program West Virginia Morning and on our website.

WVPB will also broadcast the daily floor sessions of both the House and Senate on The West Virginia Channel. They are also streamed online on our website and YouTube channel.

The Legislature Today is West Virginia’s only television-radio simulcast devoted to covering the state’s 60-day regular legislative session.

