Mountain Stage
For more than 30 years, Mountain Stage with Larry Groce has been the home of live music on public radio. Produced by West Virginia Public broadcasting and distributed by NPR Music, each two hour episode of Mountain Stage can be heard every week on more than 240 stations across America, and around the world via NPR Music and mountainstage.org. Recorded in front of a live audience, Mountain Stage features performances from seasoned legends and emerging stars in genres ranging from folk, blues, and country; to indie rock, synth pop, world music, alternative, and beyond.
Looking back to 2011 for a Mountain Stage featuring rock and roll hall of famer Booker T. Jones and his band, performing "Green Onions."
The latest podcast episode looks back to 2016. It was a favorite among fans, which was no surprise as the live show sold out in less than an hour.
Host Larry Groce and the Mountain Stage team culled together this episode of songs by some of music's greatest songwriters, performed by various artists over the years on Mountain Stage.
Stories
Shaver appeared seven times on “Mountain Stage” since 1995. Host Larry Groce summed things up succinctly in his 2014 introduction by saying "Billy Joe Shaver has actually lived the life that many in modern country music only sing about."
We’re looking back to a 2016 episode this week featuring Hayes Carll, Darrell Scott, Parker Millsap, Carrie Rodriguez and Brennen Leigh. Hayes performs our Song of the Week, “Sake of the Song,” which he co-wrote with a fellow guest Darrell Scott.
The show will be recorded without an audience on Sunday November 8, with guest host Kathy Mattea, featured performers will be Ranky Tanky, Rene Marie, Susan Werner and The Sea The Sea.
Mountain Stage continues its look back at some of our favorite episodes with this landmark episode from 2016 featuring Wilco. Tune in this week on more than 270 NPR stations.
On Sunday, November 1 Mountain Stage will record its first new episode since February of 2020. The two-hour live-performance radio program will record an episode without an audience, for delayed broadcast via the shows 270+ NPR affiliates. A one-time live-stream of the show will be offered free starting at 7p.m. EST, but viewers are encouraged to purchase a “pay what you wish ticket” via Eventbrite, with the option to add on a Mountain Stage face mask or a Mountain Stage bandana.
Catherine Russell Covers The Grateful Dead For Our Song of the Week: "New Speedway Boogie". It comes from this week's special cover songs edition of Mountain Stage with Larry Groce.
It was an Umphrey's experience like no other when the band came to Mountain Stage for an extended set back in 2014. Their performance of "Comma Later" is our Song Of The Week.
Our look back at some of our favorite episodes continues with this show from 2012 featuring Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes, songwriter and now Tony-winning Playwright Anais Mitchell, Australia’s journeyman songwriter Paul Kelly, and Cowboy Junkies.
The legendary Texas trio performed "Hopes Up High" when they joined us in 2013. Hear the entire show this weekend as we continue looking back at some of our favorite episodes.
Our look back to some favorite episodes continues this week with a show from 2013 featuring indie-rockers Calexico, plus Bahamas, Bonnie Prince Billy, Camper Van Beethoven and more.