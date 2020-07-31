Dollywood, Hotrods And Moonshine Getaway Cars Inside Appalachia

One could spend a lifetime learning about Appalachia, and just scratch the surface.

On this week’s episode of Inside Appalachia, we’re listening back to a show we originally aired earlier this year, before the pandemic changed so much of our lives. While some of the stories take place before social distancing, before we had to limit our contact with big crowds, the heart of this episode remains true to our current situation.

We’ll hear stories spanning from fiddle music, to Appalachian style food. We’ll also hear how moonshine getaway cars turned into an Appalachian subculture of families who rebuild and race hot rods.

Learning A Unique Fiddle Style That’s Rooted In Geographical Place

Credit Caitlin Tan / West Virginia Public Broadcasting / West Virginia Public Broadcasting Fiddlers Annie Stroud and Doug Van Gundy performing a tune that has been passed down for generations of fiddlers in Greenbrier County, W.Va. WVPB video crew films them for a short TV story.

A lot of traditional Appalachian practices would be lost if it weren’t for experts sharing their knowledge with the next generation. And the West Virginia Humanities Council has been promoting that exchange through their its Folklife Apprentice Program.

One master and apprentice duo who completed the program recently spent a year preserving a style of old-time fiddling. Our folkways reporter Caitlin Tan brings us this story.

Does Dollywood Offer Tourists An Authentic Experience?

And we’ll travel to a theme park that’s crafted its facade off of the fantasy of being authentically Appalachian: Dollywood. Yes, glorious Dollywood, with a water-powered gristmill that really makes cornmeal and a campy stage show that performs music that’s loosely based on the traditional music Dolly Parton grew up on. Among many other things, Dollywood is a masterfully crafted business, and a gem to many of us Appalachians. But does it give travelers an authentic mountain experience? Reporter Betsy Shepherd went to find out for a story she originally produced for the podcast Gravy, produced by the Southern Foodways Alliance.

Hot Rods In Roanoke

Americans love cars, period. But in Appalachia, we’ve always had a way of tinkering with objects to make them perform the way we want them to. On any given Friday night, amid the glow of stoplights, fast food franchises and international grocery stores, along Williamson Road in Roanoke, Virginia, you can see cars and trucks modified with neon lights, spinning rims and streamlined spoilers strutting from north to south and back again.

As Inside Appalachia Folkways Reporter Mason Adams has discovered, this is especially true with cars.

Credit Lexi Browning / for WVPB / for WVPB Drivers propel themselves around the asphalt track at the Ona Speedway in Ona, West Virginia. Built in the early 1960s, the track was the first of its kind in the Mountain State and hosted four NASCAR races in the small town.

A Little Bit Of Daytona — Close To Home

In the early 1960s, short-track racing put Ona, West Virginia on the map. As West Virginia’s first and only oval asphalt racetrack, the Ona Speedway has been at the epicenter of regional racing culture. The road has been bumpy at times, and the track has survived its fair share of challenges and changes. Yet what hasn’t changed is that year after year, many families return to race, watch and impart their hard-earned wisdom to the community’s upcoming generations of drivers. Inside Appalachia Folkways Reporter Lexi Browning recently spent some time with one of those families, the Siglers, and brings us this story.

Mason and Lexi's stories are part of the Inside Appalachia Folkways Reporting Project, a partnership with West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s Inside Appalachia and the Folklife Program of the West Virginia Humanities Council. The Folkways Reporting Project is made possible in part with support from Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies to the West Virginia Public Broadcasting Foundation. Subscribe to the podcast to hear more stories of Appalachian folklife, arts, and culture.

Glynis Board guest hosts this week’s show. “I find that whenever I tell folks I’m from Appalachia, people respond with a lot of different kinds of questions,” Board said. “And maybe like you, there are some questions that are, well, ridiculous. Like, ‘do you have running water in your home? Or indoor plumbing? Do you have all your teeth?’”

“But honestly, the more I travel outside our region, I find there’s a growing appetite for authenticity in general, and a lot of folks with a genuine curiosity about life here and in our people. And I find these interactions so encouraging.”

