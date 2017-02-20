Kara Lofton
Person Page
Across the U.S., some states, including West Virginia, are beginning to loosen restrictions meant to reduce the spread of coronavirus, allowing for some…
Check back here for the latest coverage on the coronavirus.In a Tuesday evening address, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced the state’s first…
Check back here for the latest coverage on the coronavirus.One of the reasons coronavirus is so scary is that it is possible to be a carrier for the…
Doctors point to overwhelming evidence that breast milk is superior to formula. But breastfeeding rates in the United States continue to be low. Reasons…
Today, many seniors in rural communities don’t have the support they need to live independently, safely. Who’s going to care for our elders in the years…
Senator Elizabeth Warren spoke to a crowd of about 150 people in Mingo County Friday. The Democratic presidential candidate mostly spoke to the opioid…
Dr. Michael Brumage resigned today as director of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Office of Drug Control Policy after less…
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders attended a rally Sunday in Charleston billed as an effort to “protect our health care.” Supporters demanded that Sen. Shelley…
Since floods in West Virginia destroyed thousands of homes, residents have struggled to find housing. Vocational students are constructing tiny homes, rather than bookshelves or birdhouses.