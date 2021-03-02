Dave Mistich

Dave MistichSenior Reporter
Dave Mistichis the Charleston Reporter for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. A native of Washington, West Virginia, Dave can be heard throughout week on West Virginia Public Radio, including during West Virginia Morning and Inside Appalachia. He also anchors local newscasts during Weekend Edition on Saturday mornings and covers the House of Delegates for The Legislature Today.
Since joining West Virginia Public Broadcasting in October of 2012, Dave has produced stories that range from the 2012 general election, the effects of Superstorm Sandy on Nicholas County and a feature on the burgeoning craft beer industry in the state. He has also contributed to NPR's newscasts upon three occasions thus far—covering the natural gas line explosion in Sissonville in December, U.S. Senator Jay Rockefeller's announcement that he won't seek reelection in 2014 and the murder of Mingo County Sheriff Eugene Crum.
In June 2013, his coverage of the Sissionville explosion won an award for Best Breaking News from the West Virginia Associated Press Broadcasters Association.
Before coming to West Virginia Public Broadcasting, Dave worked as a freelancer for various newspapers and magazines locally and around the country, including Relix, The Charleston Daily Mail and PopMatters, where he focused exclusively on critiquing and writing about popular music.
A graduate of Marshall University’s W. Page Pitt School of Journalism & Mass Communications, Dave holds a Bachelor of Arts in Radio-Television Production & Management. He is also finishing a Master of Arts Journalism degree there and is hopelessly trying to complete a thesis which focuses on America’s first critically-oriented rock magazine, Crawdaddy!
The chair of the West Virginia House of Delegates House Government Organization Committee has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Republican Gov. Jim Justice says his plan to cut income taxes will entice throngs of people to move to West Virginia and maybe attract the next major amusement park. Critics say the plan is naive.
A committee in the West Virginia House of Delegates advanced a bill to protect monuments, markers, places and namesakes honoring “historical military, civil rights, natural disasters or accidents, and Native American events, figures, and organizations.” But conversation Monday made it clear that most — if not all — of the attention was focused on protecting monuments honoring the Confederacy.
The West Virginia House of Delegates has passed a bill protecting businesses, health care providers and individuals from being sued because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The West Virginia House of Delegates has passed a bill making it easier for businesses owners to classify workers as independent contractors rather than employees entitled to benefits such as workers compensation and unemployment insurance.
Sen. Robert Karnes, R-Randolph, has resigned from all committees in the West Virginia Senate but will stay on as a state lawmaker.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice took aim at U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin Monday over a provision in the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package moving through Congress that would keep states from using that funding to offset tax revenue losses due to changes in state law.
Gov. Justice Releases Plan To Reduce Personal Income Tax, Outlines Hikes To Make Up For Lost RevenueMore than three weeks after he championed the reduction of the personal income tax in his state of the state address, Gov. Jim Justice has unveiled details of the plan.
A third West Virginian has been charged and arrested for taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Citing Halting Of 2018 Trials, W.Va. House Votes To Amend State Constitution And Keep Courts Out Of Impeachment ProcessThe Republican-led West Virginia House of Delegates has given its stamp of approval on a proposed constitutional amendment that would keep the Supreme Court and other tribunals from intervening in any impeachment proceedings.