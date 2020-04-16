Chuck Kleine

Chuck KleineProducer
Chuck has been producing for WVPB 20 plus years. With an emphasis on Appalachian folklore and the uses of wild plants and animals Chuck’s most recent production is Edible Mountain which explores wild edibles through out the region.
https://www.wvpublic.org/edible-mountain
