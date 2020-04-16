Chuck Kleine

© 2021
Telling West Virginia's Story
Producer

Chuck has been producing for WVPB 20 plus years. With an emphasis on Appalachian folklore and the uses of wild plants and animals Chuck’s most recent production is Edible Mountain which explores wild edibles through out the region.

https://www.wvpublic.org/edible-mountain

https://youtu.be/KKfeblng3Z4

