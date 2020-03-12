Listen: Glen Phillips Has The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week

Hear Glen Phillips makes his eighth appearance on Mountain Stage starting this weekend and enjoy this preview with his performance of "Held Up,” recorded in January of 2020.

From his work as singer and songwriter behind the hit-making group Toad the Wet Sprocket, to his solo albums and side-projects like WPA and Mutual Admiration Society, Glen Phillips is one of the most revered songwriters of his generation. This week we revisit his career-spanning set, accompanied by the Mountain Stage Band, on stations around the country.

1 of 6 — Larry Groce holds a poster from this week's show. Larry Groce holds a poster created by Base Campe Printing Company. We revisit this show starting January 29 on our public radio affiliates. Brian Blauser 2 of 6 — Nellie McKay on Mountain Stage, 2020 Nellie McKay performing on Mountain Stage, in January 2020. Hear this episode starting January 29 on our public radio affiliates. BRIAN BLAUSER 3 of 6 — Chris Barron of Spin Doctors on Mountain Stage 2020 Hear Chris Barron on Mountain Stage starting this Friday January 29 on our NPR affiliates. BRIAN BLAUSER 4 of 6 — Hot Club of Cowtown, 2020 Hot Club of Cowtown joins us on this week's encore broadcast, starting January 29 on our NPR stations. BRIAN BLAUSER 5 of 6 — Jonathan Something on Mountain Stage, 2020 Jonathan Something makes his first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded in 2020. Hear the episode again starting January 29. BRIAN BLAUSER 6 of 6 — finale song from January 2020 Artists gather for one more number to close the show back in 2020. Hear this episode on our NPR affiliates starting January 29. BRIAN BLAUSER

For Phillips' entire set, tune in to this week's encore episode, starting January 29. We also hear engaging live performances, recorded in Morgantown, W.Va. with WVU Arts & Entertainment, from Chris Barron of Spin Doctors, Nellie McKay, Hot Club of Cowtown and Jonathan Something.

Find a station where you can listen here, and be sure to follow our social media for the latest updates.

