Telling West Virginia's Story
Arts & Culture
Mountain Stage Song Of The Week
Each week, host Larry Groce hand picks his Song of The Week from the two hour broadcast and an excerpt is heard every Friday morning during West Virginia Morning on WVPB Radio.

Listen: Glen Phillips Has The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Adam Harris
Published January 28, 2021 at 11:00 AM EST
glen_1_72_800.jpg
Brian Blauser
/
Mountain Stage
Glen Phillips appears on this week's episode of Mountain Stage, hitting stations Friday, March 13.

Hear Glen Phillips makes his eighth appearance on Mountain Stage starting this weekend and enjoy this preview with his performance of "Held Up,” recorded in January of 2020.

From his work as singer and songwriter behind the hit-making group Toad the Wet Sprocket, to his solo albums and side-projects like WPA and Mutual Admiration Society, Glen Phillips is one of the most revered songwriters of his generation. This week we revisit his career-spanning set, accompanied by the Mountain Stage Band, on stations around the country.

1 of 6  — Larry Groce holds a poster from this week's show.
Larry Groce holds a poster created by Base Campe Printing Company. We revisit this show starting January 29 on our public radio affiliates.
Brian Blauser
2 of 6  — Nellie McKay on Mountain Stage, 2020
Nellie McKay performing on Mountain Stage, in January 2020. Hear this episode starting January 29 on our public radio affiliates.
BRIAN BLAUSER
3 of 6  — Chris Barron of Spin Doctors on Mountain Stage 2020
Hear Chris Barron on Mountain Stage starting this Friday January 29 on our NPR affiliates.
BRIAN BLAUSER
4 of 6  — Hot Club of Cowtown, 2020
Hot Club of Cowtown joins us on this week's encore broadcast, starting January 29 on our NPR stations.
BRIAN BLAUSER
5 of 6  — Jonathan Something on Mountain Stage, 2020
Jonathan Something makes his first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded in 2020. Hear the episode again starting January 29.
BRIAN BLAUSER
6 of 6  — finale song from January 2020
Artists gather for one more number to close the show back in 2020. Hear this episode on our NPR affiliates starting January 29.
BRIAN BLAUSER

For Phillips' entire set, tune in to this week's encore episode, starting January 29. We also hear engaging live performances, recorded in Morgantown, W.Va. with WVU Arts & Entertainment, from Chris Barron of Spin Doctors, Nellie McKay, Hot Club of Cowtown and Jonathan Something.

Find a station where you can listen here, and be sure to follow our social media for the latest updates.

Adam Harris
Adam is the Executive Producer of Mountain Stage, and he welcomes the audience before each taping begins. You can reach him at adam@mountainstage.org
Adam Harris
Related Content