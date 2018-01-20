Mountain Stage On Demand
On this week's broadcast of Mountain Stage we welcome live performances by Chely Wright, Michaela Anne, Andrew Combs, Cave Twins and The Claudettes, on this week's episode of Mountain Stage starting Friday, January 8.
-
Robert Randolph & The Family Band, songwriter Hayes Carll, Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams, singer-songwriter and recent first-time author Allison Moorer, and Ireland's Mick Flannery, all appear on this week's episode of Mountain Stage with guest host Kathy Mattea.
-
Looking back to 2016 for our 33rd-anniversary celebration with Iron & Wine, Tift Merritt, Todd Burge, Paper Bird, and Andy Shauf.
-
Our host Larry Groce, put together a holiday special featuring seasonal songs, old and new, all recorded live over the years on the Mountain Stage
-
A treasure of West Virginia flatpicking and old-time music, Robin Kessinger comes from a prominent musical family. Kessinger first met Tyler Grant in 2005 at the Wayne Henderson Festival and Contest in Virginia. The friendship and musical arrangements would grow into the album called Kanawha County Flatpicking.
-
-
This 2017 episode was a celebration of Mountain Stage's 34th anniversary featuring The Mountain Goats, Joe Henry, Nellie McKay, and John K. Samson. Support for this podcast is provided by Digital Relativity. https://digitalrelativity.com/
-
A preview of this week's holiday special curated from the Mountain Stage archive by Larry Groce.
-
This 2019 episode features The Steel Wheels, Kieran Kane and Rayna Gellert, Radney Foster, and Eilen Jewell.
-
This Podcast episode is a special compilation that features Grammy award winners and nominees as heard in past performances on Mountain Stage.
-
Indie-rock band The Mountain Goats visited us after their sixteenth studio album, Goths was released. On this week's encore broadcast of Mountain Stage, we revisit when they helped us celebrate 34 years of live performance radio in 2017.
-
The Virginia-based roots group The Steel Wheels expanded their sound with additional percussion for their 2019 album Over the Trees. Hear their performance of "Keep On" as our Mountain Stage Song of the Week.