Margaret Miller holds a Bachelor of Science in Social Studies Education (7-12) from Marshall University and an Master of Arts in Reading Education from WV College of Graduate Studies. She served as a classroom teacher for 28 years, the Social Studies Curriculum Specialist at Kanawha County Schools for 6 years, and the Project Director for two Teaching American History Grants at RESA 3 for 7 years. Margaret has taught Social Studies Methods courses at WVSU and UC and has provided professional development to teachers in 15 states as a member of the National Council for History Education Leadership Team. She has coordinated curriculum development for the WV Humanities Council and trained teachers in implementation of the WV Labor History Curriculum. Since August 2013, she has served as Curriculum Specialist for West Virginia Public Broadcasting.