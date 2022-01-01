Maggie Holley joined West Virginia Public Broadcasting in January 2022 as Director of Education. She came to WVPB after 16 ears in education, which included more than none years as a middle school science teacher and six years in administration. She is a native of Floyd County, Kentucky, and one of five daughters in a coal mining family. She received her bachelor's degree from Morehead State University, her master's from Georgetown College and her educational leadership certificate from Salem University.