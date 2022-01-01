Maggie HolleyDirector of Education
Maggie Holley joined West Virginia Public Broadcasting in January 2022 as Director of Education. She came to WVPB after 16 ears in education, which included more than none years as a middle school science teacher and six years in administration. She is a native of Floyd County, Kentucky, and one of five daughters in a coal mining family. She received her bachelor's degree from Morehead State University, her master's from Georgetown College and her educational leadership certificate from Salem University.