Over The Air



WVPB Radio is broadcast statewide in West Virginia - Find your station

See the Radio Schedule

Web

WVPB Radio: Listen Live

Our latest web player should work on any device. Look for the green arrow on the top (desktop) or bottom (mobile) of your screen.

If you don't see the button or can't hear the stream, please report it in the form at the bottom of the page.



Direct Links

These are the direct links to our radio streams. Use these links in your favorite media player. iOS (Apple) users should use the AAC link.

MP3 (64 kpbs) - https://wvpublic.streamguys1.com/wvpb

AAC (64 kpbs) - https://wvpublic.streamguys1.com/wvpb64k.aac

AAC (256 kpbs) - https://wvpublic.streamguys1.com/wvpb256k.aac

HLS Stream - https://wvpb.streamguys1.com/live/wvpb.smil/playlist.m3u8

Mobile Apps

WVPB Media App - available for Apple or Android

NPR App - available for Apple or Android

Smart Speakers

Amazon Alexa - "Alexa, Play West Virginia Public Broadcasting"

Google Home - "OK Google, Play West Virginia Public Broadcasting"

Apple Homepod - "Hey Siri, Play The Radio Station WVPB"

Get the full list of smart speaker commands