© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Listen Live

Listen Live To WVPB Radio online, using your radio, web browser, mobile device, or smart speaker

Over The Air


Web

WVPB Radio: Listen Live

Our latest web player should work on any device. Look for the green arrow on the top (desktop) or bottom (mobile) of your screen.

If you don't see the button or can't hear the stream, please report it in the form at the bottom of the page.

Direct Links

These are the direct links to our radio streams. Use these links in your favorite media player.  iOS (Apple) users should use the AAC link.
MP3 (64 kpbs) -  https://wvpublic.streamguys1.com/wvpb
AAC (64 kpbs) -   https://wvpublic.streamguys1.com/wvpb64k.aac
AAC (256 kpbs) -  https://wvpublic.streamguys1.com/wvpb256k.aac
HLS Stream -  https://wvpb.streamguys1.com/live/wvpb.smil/playlist.m3u8

fb-app-2019.png

Mobile Apps


WVPB Media App - available for Apple or Android
NPR App - available for Apple or Android

audioassistants_tile.jpg

Smart Speakers

Amazon Alexa - "Alexa, Play West Virginia Public Broadcasting"
Google Home - "OK Google, Play West Virginia Public Broadcasting"
Apple Homepod - "Hey Siri, Play The Radio Station WVPB"

Get the full list of smart speaker commands

More Ways To Listen


Apple Music - We are listed on Apple Music!
Tunein Radio - Tunein is a popular free streaming service.
IHeartRadio - Another free streaming platform.
Raddio - We are now listed on Raddio.