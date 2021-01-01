Laura Allen

Laura Harbert Allen is an experienced audio storyteller who has contributed to and produced work for podcasts such as Making Contact, Us & Them, Freakonomics Radio and Inside Appalachia. She also has public media leadership experience as a program director and general manager at WEKU-FM near Lexington, KY. She hopes to finish her Ph.D. in media studies at the Scripps College of Communication at Ohio University this year. Her dissertation topic is the 2018 Teacher Strike in West Virginia, with an emphasis on the role of mainstream and social media in the strike. Laura also teaches podcasting and audio storytelling at OU, and loves teaching and learning from the next generation of audio storytellers.

