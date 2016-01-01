Larry Dowling is a Filmmaker from Morgantown, WV. While studying Political Science, English, and Broadcast Journalism at West Virginia University in the early 1990's, he began working professionally in the film and TV industry, spending years lighting shows as a Gaffer for a variety of networks and production companies. By the late 90’s, he had worked as a Director, Cinematographer, AC, Key Grip, Best Boy, and Editor on hundreds of projects in a freelance capacity.

In 1999 Larry took a position at West Virginia Public Broadcasting as a Videographer/Editor. Over the last two decades he has held the titles of Producer/Director, Production Manager, and Director of Video Production. His creative and technical expertise have helped shaped the course of WVPB's local presence.

Larry's career outside of Public Broadcasting has covered a wide range of productions including feature films, high-end national commercials, and award winning documentaries. He has also taught Cinematography and Master Lighting courses at the George A. Romero Filmmaking Program at Douglass Education Center in Pittsburgh, PA. In addition to winning multiple Emmy Awards throughout his career, Larry was also named the 2017 West Virginia Filmmaker of the Year.

Larry and his wife, Shannon, own a fair trade boutique in downtown Morgantown, WV (a retail store based on the fair trade principles of sustainably improving social, environmental, and economic conditions of marginalized artisans and farmers around the world). Larry and Shannon live on a small farm in a 19th Century farmhouse with their two children, two dogs, a couple of cats, and some chickens.

