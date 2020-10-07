Kyle VassIndependent Producer
Early on in the pandemic, many states declared day-care facilities to be critical care sites and ordered them open to care for the children of our essential workers. Months later, those businesses face continually evolving regulations designed to keep children and workers safe. The success of our services and our economy is banking on them.
The president of the West Virginia Troopers Association, John W. Smith Jr., says he did not know that a candidate his organization decided to endorse this year has an active restraining order against him.
Bo Copley was an unemployed miner who asked then-candidate Hillary Clinton a question that resonated with many people. In 2018, he waged a campaign for the U.S. Senate. A new documentary, The Campaign of Miner Bo, shadows Copley’s unsuccessful run for office and the things he learned from the experience.