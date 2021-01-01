Kelley Libby is a Virginia-based public radio editor and producer. She currently edits for Inside Appalachia and its Folkways Reporting Project at WVPB. She also produces episodes of the Broken Ground podcast from the Southern Environmental Law Center in Charlottesville. Kelley is the creator and producer of UnMonumental, a Localore: Finding America project, and was for many years a producer at With Good Reason. Kelley’s work has been heard on NPR’s All Things Considered, StoryCorps, BackStory, and Re:Sound, and at the HearSay International Audio Arts Festival. She holds an MA in Writing and Rhetoric from Virginia Commonwealth University and attended the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies.

