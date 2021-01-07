Job Posting: Energy & Environment Reporter

West Virginia Public Broadcasting is looking for an individual to fill a full-time Energy & Environment reporter position. Under general supervision, the reporter will be primarily dedicated to producing radio, web and television content for a regional public media journalism collaboration between West Virginia Public Broadcasting and six public media stations in Kentucky and Ohio called the Ohio Valley Resource. The reporter will also serve in a general assignment capacity in West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s newsroom, as needed.

Required Skills

- Knowledge or interest in energy/ environment as it relates to the community and world.

- Knowledge of writing, researching, interviewing, and reporting stories for radio, the Internet and occasionally television.

- Ability to communicate effectively both orally and in writing.

- Ability to communicate well with businesses, researchers, and consumers in urban and rural settings.

- Knowledge of public broadcasting and an ability to work as part of a team are essential to maintain high journalistic standards.

- Ability to maintain effective working relationships

Compensation:

Salary is commensurate with experience. This is a Full-Time, Exempt (40 hours/week, M-F) position, with some call outs when needed. Benefits offered—medical, dental, eye, and state retirement.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:

Download the employment application.

Email the completed application, along with your resume, to Kristina Dodd at kdodd@wvpublic.org, or mail it to:

Kristina Dodd, 600 Capitol Street, Charleston, WV 25301

Deadline for submission is January 12, 2021

WVPB is operated by the Educational Broadcasting Authority of West Virginia (EBA), a state agency that offers competitive salaries and excellent benefits. The EBA is an Equal Opportunity Employer and encourages women and minorities to apply.

