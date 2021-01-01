Jade Artherhults is from Parkersburg, WV and is currently based in Pittsburgh, PA as the Associate Producer for Inside Appalachia. She graduated from West Virginia University in 2017 with a Bachelor of Science in Print Journalism and a minor in Women and Gender Studies. She has written about the local music scene in Morgantown, WV as well as stories focused on Appalachian communities and cultures. She won the Region 4 2017 Mark of Excellence Award from the Society of Professional Journalists for Online In-Depth Reporting on child fatality rates in West Virginia and went on to be a National Finalist. She can be reached at jartherhults@wvpublic.org or @JArtherhults on Twitter.

