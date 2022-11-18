Talking 'Y’all Means All' And Visiting With A Gospel Guitar Player

This week on Inside Appalachia, we talk with contributors to a new collection of writing by LGBTQ Appalachians — about how they see themselves reflected here in the region.

We also hear about the history of baseball in the coal camps of southwestern Virginia and we return to flood damaged eastern Kentucky and meet gospel musician Dean McBee.

You’ll hear these stories and more this week, Inside Appalachia.

In This Episode:



Gospel Musician Dean Macabee

“Y’all Means All”

Baseball In The Coal Camps

Traditional Basket Making

Music After The Flood

On July 28, southeastern Kentucky was swallowed by historic flooding. At least 43 people died, and many others saw their homes, property and family keepsakes washed away or drowned in thick mud. In Millstone, Kentucky, there’s an active country gospel tradition, but many musicians lost their instruments which cut them off from participating in a part of the culture that’s defined their lives.

Through the generosity of their friends and neighbors, these musicians have been able to reconnect with their music, finding comfort and even joy. Folkways reporter Nicole Musgrave brought us the story.

“Y’all Means All: The Emerging Voices Queering Appalachia”

We talked with Zane McNeill, Beck Banks and Maxwell Cloe, the editor and two contributors to “Y’all Means All: The Emerging Voices Queering Appalachia.”

We discussed how queer Appalachian culture was informed by Queer Appalachia the Instagram account and how it played into the making of “Y’all Means All.”

Native Traditions Continuing In The 21st Century

Native Americans inhabited southern Appalachia for tens of thousands of years before white Europeans set foot here. Much of that history was scraped away as colonists and settlers pushed west. But some native traditions carry on — through song, music, food — and art.

The Eastern Band of Cherokee have been making baskets for centuries. The art form has undergone some changes. New generations of basket makers have imagined new designs and found ways to deal with hard-to-find materials. Folkways reporter Rachel Greene spoke to two women in Cherokee, North Carolina, who are dedicated to keeping their craft alive.

Baseball Forever

Baseball season is officially over — but fans are already counting down the days to spring training. That passion has persisted for decades — and here in Appalachia, it’s intertwined with historic teams in coal camps and coal towns.

For miners, baseball was a way to earn a little extra money and take a break from dangerous work. Jeff Bossert from Radio IQ spoke with author L.M. Sutter about mining towns and America’s favorite pastime.

Our theme music is by Matt Jackfert. Other music this week was provided by Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers, Jesse Milnes and June Carter Cash.

Bill Lynch is our producer. Our executive producer is Eric Douglas. Kelley Libby is our editor. Our audio mixer is Patrick Stephens. Zander Aloi also helped produce this episode.

