Historic Flooding, Award-Winning Barbeque And Writing About The Opioid Epidemic

This week on Inside Appalachia, we’re visiting the Hindman Settlement School in Kentucky, whose cultural archives were damaged by historic flooding.

Then we’ll head over to Pounding Mill, Virginia to learn the secrets behind Cuz’s Uptown Barbeque, an award-winning fusion restaurant.

We’ll also hear from Beth Macy, author of “Dopesick,” which became the basis for a Hulu miniseries. Her latest book, “Raising Lazarus,” continues the conversation about the opioid epidemic.

All that and more this week as we journey Inside Appalachia.

In This Episode:



Flooding Threatens Kentucky Cultural Center

Amid Wet Summer, FEMA And SBA Deliver Relief

Fusion BBQ Restaurant Inspired By Asian Cuisine

Dairy Birthing At The West Virginia State Fair

Flooding Threatens Kentucky Cultural Center

Flooding in eastern Kentucky killed at least 39 people, and destroyed hundreds of homes and businesses. Some of the region’s cultural centers have been threatened, too. Like the Hindman Settlement School, which has preserved more than a century of Appalachian heritage. WFPL’s Stephanie Wolf takes us to Hindman for the story.

When Kentucky began flooding, Hindman was host of the Appalachian Writer’s Workshop, a longtime annual gathering of literary artists. Our producer, Bill Lynch, spoke with Robert Gipe and Amanda Slone, two writers who’d been at the workshop when the rains came.

Amid Wet Summer, FEMA And SBA Deliver Relief

Since those devastating floods hit eastern Kentucky, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Small Business Administration (SBA) have been helping with delivering aid. West Virginia’s also seen flooding this year, amid one of the wettest summers on record.

West Virginia Public Broadcasting (WVPB) News Director Eric Douglas spoke with Patrick Boland from FEMA and Laurie Dana from the SBA about what they’re doing to help provide relief in Kentucky.

Fusion BBQ Restaurant Inspired By Asian Cuisine

People love to argue over which barbecue sauce is most authentic — vinegar, tomato or mustard-based. But Cuz’s Uptown Barbeque in Tazewell County, Virginia is distinguished by something entirely different. For one thing, its food is inspired by Asian cuisine and local mountain specialties. You can find things on its menu like Morel mushrooms, cheesy egg rolls and country ham caprese. Folkways reporter Connie Bailey Kitts and her family recently stopped in at Cuz’s for dinner. Connie took this story to go.

Dairy Birthing At The West Virginia State Fair

Randy Yohe / West Virginia Public Broadcasting Dairy farm owner Remington Perkins with a barn full of pregnant cows ready to give birth.

Late summer and fall are prime time for county and state fairs. People come out for country music concerts, funnel cakes and a ride on the tilt-a-whirl. It’s also a place where folks can see traditional crafts and the biggest and best from local farms. WVPB’s Randy Yohe visited the West Virginia State Fair in August and brings us this story from one of the fair’s favorite attractions — the Dairy Birthing Center.

Hope, Justice And The Future Of America’s Opioid Crisis

Tom Landon / Beth Macy is a long-time journalist of Roanoke, Virginia and the author of Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America.

The Hulu miniseries "Dopesick" is a fictional take on the very real, and very devastating, stories of people affected by the opioid crisis — and the companies that helped create it. Nominated for 14 Emmys, the show is based on the 2018 book “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America,” by Roanoke, Virginia journalist Beth Macy.

Now, Macy is back with “Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice and the Future of America’s Opioid Crisis,” which continues the conversation and examines ways people are trying to help — through harm reduction and needle exchange programs — and through attempts to hold drug manufacturers accountable. Macy talked with Jeff Bossert of member station Radio IQ for this story.

——

Our theme music is by Matt Jackfert. Other music this week was provided by Watchhouse, Chris Knight, June Carter Cash, Amythyst Kiah and Tyler Childers.

