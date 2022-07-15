Righting A Wrong, Greyhounds, And Talking To A Hero, Inside Appalachia

This week, on Inside Appalachia, we visit a cemetery in Bluefield, Virginia, and learn how racial segregation followed some people to the grave. Also, we continue our series on greyhound racing. Most states have closed down their race tracks. So, what’s the future of the sport in West Virginia?

And we’ll revisit a conversation with America’s last World War II Medal of Honor recipient — Hershel “Woody” Williams, who died recently at the age of 98.

A Conversation With An American Hero

e-wv, The West Virginia Encyclopedia /

Last year, for Veterans Day, Us & Them host Trey Kay talked with Williams about his time in the military. Memorial services were held for Williams over the July 4th weekend, with public visitation held at the Capitol Rotunda in Charleston.

You can hear the entire Us & Them podcast episode. It’s called “Last Man Honored.” Find it here, or through your favorite podcast app.

Reactions In Appalachia About Roe v. Wade

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade sent shockwaves across the country — including here in Appalachia. WEKU reporter Stan Ingold brought us reactions from Kentucky.

Trouble With Plastic

Shell is expected to begin operations this summer at its ethane cracker plant on the Ohio River. The plant will use natural gas to make tiny plastic pellets — which can wind up in waterways. For StateImpact Pennsylvania, the Allegheny Front’s Julie Grant took a boat ride with people surveying the river for plastic.

Water Woes Everywhere

Jessica Lilly / Kitchen sink in Keystone, W.Va.

According to the U.S. Census, more than a million and a half people in the U.S. live without running water or flush toilets. But a recent study found the number was a lot higher. Jessica Lilly recently spoke with George McGraw, CEO of Dig Deep — a water advocacy organization that took a closer look at the numbers.

Covering More Ground About Greyhound Racing

By the end of the year, West Virginia will be the only state that still has a greyhound racetrack. One of the biggest questions driving the national push to end greyhound racing — can the sport be run in a humane way? Or is it inhumane by its very definition? Reporter Chris Schulz took us to a veterinarian’s office and a breeder’s farm.

Healing Through The Hills

Herbal remedies have been experiencing a nationwide renaissance for several years now. But here in Appalachia, those remedies have been a path to wellness and independence for centuries. From Tennessee, Folkways reporter Heather Duncan has more.

This story originally aired last summer, as part of our Folkways Reporting Project. The project documents arts and culture across the region. You can hear all of our Folkways stories here.

Righting A Wrong

America has a history of segregating Black and white people — in restaurants, schools, buses … even in death. For decades, graves of the Black residents who helped build the community were neglected in the town’s segregated cemetery. And it may have stayed that way if it hadn’t been for the efforts of one persistent woman, whose family was buried there. Folkways reporter Connie Bailey Kitts brought us this story.

——

Our theme music is by Matt Jackfert. Other music this week was provided by Little Sparrow, Amethyst Kiah, and Michael Howard.

Bill Lynch is our producer. Alex Runyon is our associate producer. Our executive producer is Eric Douglas. Kelley Libby is our editor. Our audio mixer is Patrick Stephens. Zander Aloi also helped produce this episode. You can find us on Twitter @InAppalachia.

Inside Appalachia is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting.