Teaching Uncomfortable History And Overlooked Stories Of Black Americans Inside Appalachia

Lawmakers across Appalachia are debating how issues of race are taught in public schools, but the U.S. isn’t the only country with an unsettling history to deal with.

In Germany, teachers are mandated to include lessons about one of their nation’s darkest chapters — the Holocaust.

This week on Inside Appalachia, we look at those discussions, and hear from people in Germany, about how they teach their difficult history. And we learn about some of the often overlooked stories of Black Americans during and after the Civil War.

Seizing Freedom With Kidada Williams

A Critical Moment Audio Documentary

Banning Books in Public Schools

Lyne Lucien/Virginia Public Media Seizing Freedom is a podcast from VPM and Molten Heart about Black liberation, progress and joy.

Kidada Williams is host of the podcast Seizing Freedom from Virginia Public Media and Molten Heart. Its first season includes stories of enslaved Black Americans whose lives were radically changed when the Civil War broke out. As the Confederacy started to fall, Union soldiers occupied parts of the South, which gave some enslaved people ideas about a way to escape to freedom. Our producer Roxy Todd spoke with Williams to learn more.

Stephanie Wolf/Virginia Public Media Students at Male High School in Louisville, Ky. learn about the reasons many Black Americans left the U.S. South during the Great Migration. Later, she asks them to decide if issues like discrimination and hate crimes are still relevant today.

While at least nine states have already banned teachers from bringing up certain topics about race in the classroom, others have legislation in the works around the issue. But, the U.S. isn’t the only country with an unsettling history to deal with. In Germany, teachers are mandated to include lessons about the Holocaust, one of their nation’s darkest chapters.

WFPL Arts and Culture Reporter Stephanie Wolf traveled to Germany to explore how the Holocaust is covered in schools there, and she produced an audio documentary about what she learned. Wolf teamed up with her station’s education reporter, Jess Clark, to compare Germany’s approach to teaching about the Holocaust with the debate in Kentucky about how our own uncomfortable history is covered in schools. Their audio documentary is called A Critical Moment .

Banning Books in Public School

The debate around Critical Race Theory is spilling into debates about what books are included in public school curricula, and even in school libraries. This issue has been front and center in Tennessee, where a school board removed a Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel about the Holocaust. Our co-host Mason Adams spoke with Blaise Gainey, a reporter who covers the state capitol in Nashville for WPLN, about the controversy.

