Revealing Reconstruction History, Dancers Adapt To The Pandemic, And A Mountain Biking Club Empowering Women
Think back to your American history class. We all learned about the Civil War, but what did you learn about the years after the war ended? On Inside Appalachia this week, we’ll hear how that history parallels events today. We’ll also learn about a women’s mountain biking group called the Roanoke Valley Riveters, how a dance company in Asheville has adapted during the pandemic, and hear about a podcast that features first-hand accounts of West Virginia healthcare workers.
In This Episode:
- Roanoke Valley Riveters
- Healthcare Is Human Podcast
- Looking Back At Reconstruction History
- Help For Independent Workers
- Dance Troupe Adapts During Pandemic
A Mountain Biking Club Empowering Women
In Roanoke, Virginia, a women’s mountain biking group is blazing through 60 miles of trail inside a nature preserve. The group, the Roanoke Valley Riveters, was formed during the coronavirus pandemic in September 2020 when members saw a need for a female-focused cycling group. A little more than a year later, photojournalist Heather Rousseau created a seven-and-a-half-minute short film about the Riveters. She spoke with Inside Appalachia co-host Mason Adams about the project. You can watch Rousseau’s film here.
Healthcare is Human Podcast
Ryan McCarthy, a primary care doctor in Martinsburg, West Virginia, created the Healthcare is Human podcast to document health care workers during a global pandemic.
The show interviews doctors, nurses, and other hospital workers who play an essential role in keeping a hospital running. In addition to audio interviews, Healthcare is Human also tells stories of healthcare workers through photos taken by Molly Humphreys, the project’s photographer and co-creator. You can find the series and more photographs here.
Dance Troupe Adapts During Pandemic
Before the pandemic, the Stewart Owen Dance duo largely performed far beyond their home in Old Fort, North Carolina. They traveled around the country, making a living as dancers, teachers and choreographers. But — as Blue Ridge Public Radio’s Matt Peiken reports — the pandemic has pushed them to stay closer to home.
Their show “Dirty Laundry” was streamed earlier this month through the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts. You can see the performance online here.
Help For Some Independent Workers
Work life is changing. More and more people are becoming independent workers and contractors. As Jessica Lilly reports, new technology, training and tools are helping some independent workers in West Virginia adapt to the changing economy.
The Freedman Bureau In Western North Carolina
In 1865, the federal government set up a program to help formerly enslaved people by providing them with food, helping them find employment, and even registering them to vote. But there was pushback, and harassment, against those who tried to help freed Black people.
Reporter Lilly Knoepp has been looking into this history for Blue Ridge Public Radio. Our producer Roxy Todd spoke with Knoepp about what she found, and what historians told her about parallels to today.
Tell Us Your Thoughts
We’d like to hear your feedback on how we talk about the history of Reconstruction and how it’s taught in our schools. It’s a controversial topic right now as state legislatures across our region debate how schools should teach American history when it comes to the subject of race.
We are going to be digging into this issue more in an episode next month, so stay tuned. And reach out: what are people saying where you live?
Email us at insideappalachia@wvpublic.org. Tweet us @InAppalachia.
Our theme music is by Matt Jackfert. Other music this week was provided by Blue Dot Sessions, Wes Swing, and Dinosaur Burps. Roxy Todd is our producer. Alex Runyon is our associate producer. Our interim executive producer is Eric Douglas. Our editor is Kelley Libby. Our audio mixer is Patrick Stephens. Zander Aloi also helped produce this episode. You can find us on Twitter @InAppalachia. You can also send us an email to InsideAppalachia@wvpublic.org.