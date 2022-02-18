© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Inside Appalachia

Revealing Reconstruction History, Dancers Adapt To The Pandemic, And A Mountain Biking Club Empowering Women

Published February 18, 2022 at 7:32 AM EST
Roanoke Valley Riveters
Heather Rousseau The Roanoke Times
/
Heather Rousseau, The Roanoke Times
Erin Puterbaugh, 39, of Roanoke is one of the four founding members of the Roanoke Valley Riveters. She rides a feature at Carvins Cove on the Rock-N-Roll mountain bike trail over the summer. Her advice to fellow women riders is, "Don't be intimidated. There's somebody out there who wants to ride with you, there's somebody out there who is willing to wait and coach you, and that's what we want to offer the community."

Think back to your American history class. We all learned about the Civil War, but what did you learn about the years after the war ended? On Inside Appalachia this week, we’ll hear how that history parallels events today. We’ll also learn about a women’s mountain biking group called the Roanoke Valley Riveters, how a dance company in Asheville has adapted during the pandemic, and hear about a podcast that features first-hand accounts of West Virginia healthcare workers.

In This Episode:

A Mountain Biking Club Empowering Women 

In Roanoke, Virginia, a women’s mountain biking group is blazing through 60 miles of trail inside a nature preserve. The group, the Roanoke Valley Riveters, was formed during the coronavirus pandemic in September 2020 when members saw a need for a female-focused cycling group. A little more than a year later, photojournalist Heather Rousseau created a seven-and-a-half-minute short film about the Riveters. She spoke with Inside Appalachia co-host Mason Adams about the project. You can watch Rousseau’s film here.

12XX21-roa-riveters-02
Heather Rousseau, The Roanoke Times
/
Heather Rousseau, The Roanoke Times
Pam Keebler, 38, of Roanoke, at right, is one of the four founding members of the Roanoke Valley Riveters. She hugs friends during a weekly Wednesday group ride at Carvins Cove after returning for the first time from a COVID-19 quarantine. Pam tells fellow female riders, "Own your power. Know you are capable. Know you can do it. Make it happen or have fun trying and failing."

Healthcare is Human Podcast 

Ryan McCarthy, a primary care doctor in Martinsburg, West Virginia, created the Healthcare is Human podcast to document health care workers during a global pandemic.

Jamal3.jpg
Molly Humphreys/ Healthcare Is Human Podcast
/
Jamal White works in facilities at the Berkeley Medical Center in Martinsburg, W.Va.

The show interviews doctors, nurses, and other hospital workers who play an essential role in keeping a hospital running. In addition to audio interviews, Healthcare is Human also tells stories of healthcare workers through photos taken by Molly Humphreys, the project’s photographer and co-creator. You can find the series and more photographs here.

Betsey1.jpg
Molly Humphreys/ Healthcare Is Human Podcast
/
Betsy Gambino, a former ER nurse with 19 years of experience who now mostly works in administration at the Berkley Medical Center in Martinsburg, W.Va.

Dance Troupe Adapts During Pandemic

Before the pandemic, the Stewart Owen Dance duo largely performed far beyond their home in Old Fort, North Carolina. They traveled around the country, making a living as dancers, teachers and choreographers. But — as Blue Ridge Public Radio’s Matt Peiken reports — the pandemic has pushed them to stay closer to home.

Their show “Dirty Laundry” was streamed earlier this month through the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts. You can see the performance online here.

stewart dance.png
Matt Peiken/ BPR News
/
Vanessa Owen (left) and Gavin Stewart rehearsing "Dirty Laundry" in a studio at the Wortham Center for Performing Arts.

Help For Some Independent Workers 

Work life is changing. More and more people are becoming independent workers and contractors. As Jessica Lilly reports, new technology, training and tools are helping some independent workers in West Virginia adapt to the changing economy.

The Freedman Bureau In Western North Carolina

In 1865, the federal government set up a program to help formerly enslaved people by providing them with food, helping them find employment, and even registering them to vote. But there was pushback, and harassment, against those who tried to help freed Black people.

Reporter Lilly Knoepp has been looking into this history for Blue Ridge Public Radio. Our producer Roxy Todd spoke with Knoepp about what she found, and what historians told her about parallels to today.

Our theme music is by Matt Jackfert. Other music this week was provided by Blue Dot Sessions, Wes Swing, and Dinosaur Burps. Roxy Todd is our producer. Alex Runyon is our associate producer. Our interim executive producer is Eric Douglas. Our editor is Kelley Libby. Our audio mixer is Patrick Stephens. Zander Aloi also helped produce this episode. You can find us on Twitter @InAppalachia. You can also send us an email to InsideAppalachia@wvpublic.org.

Mason Adams
Mason Adams grew up near the Virginia/West Virginia border in Clifton Forge, Virginia. He’s covered mountain communities and the issues affecting them since 2001. His work has appeared in Southerly, Daily Yonder, 100 Days in Appalachia, Mother Jones, Huffington Post and elsewhere. He lives with his family and a small herd of goats in Floyd County, Virginia. Follow him on Twitter @MasonAtoms.
Roxy Todd
Roxy Todd joined West Virginia Public Broadcasting in 2014 and works as the producer for Inside Appalachia. She's the recipient of a National Edward R. Murrow Award for "Excellence in Video," for a story about the demands small farmers face in West Virginia. She also won a National PMJA Award For "Best Feature" for her story about the history of John Denver's song "Country Roads." You can reach her at rtodd@wvpublic.org.
