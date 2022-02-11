Animals And Love, First Date Flops, And Losing Love

Valentine’s Day gets a lot of flack for being sappy, cliché or just a marketing ploy by card and chocolate companies. But we tend to think there is more to it than that. So, for this episode of Inside Appalachia, we asked our listeners for their best Appalachian love stories.

We’ll also talk with a biologist and a philosopher on whether animals can feel love. We'll also hear conversations about grief after losing a partner, falling out of love, and dates that didn't go according to plan.

Do Animals Feel Love?

If you’ve ever watched animals interact, it seems like they feel love. Penguins mate for life. Elephants form a bond through wrapping their trunks together before they mate. Some types of wolves mate for life and help raise the wolf pups. So, do animals actually feel love?

A few years back, our producer, Roxy Todd, saw an otter that got her thinking about this question.

Unconditional Love For Animals

Dogs seem to accept us unconditionally, but we’ll hear from a young woman who feels the same about her dog. Ida Miller is the proud owner of Sephora, a black and brown german shepherd mix.

Ida has had Sephora for three years -- she adopted her in college. Ida says she almost gave Sephora up because owning her first puppy was so overwhelming. But now she can’t imagine her life without her.

Love And Loss

Every relationship goes through different stages. Life-long partners eventually face a difficult chapter. Danny McNeeley and Tim Albee talked about what it was like for each of them to lose their previous life partners. They recorded their conversation back in 2018 when the Storycorps mobile recording bus visited Charleston, West Virginia.

