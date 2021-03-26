Children's Authors Discuss Creativity, Appalachia And Diversity

This week’s episode of Inside Appalachia features several children's authors, including Cynthia Rylant, who wrote "When I Was Young In The Mountains." It also includes David Perri, author of "Messy Larry," Bil Lepp reading from his recent children's book "The Princess and The Pickup Truck," and Lyn Ford, a professional storyteller and children's educator, telling a story she wrote called "The Old Woman and Death." And while these stories were written for children, like many children's stories, each have messages for all of us, including grown-ups.

Messes Are A Part of Life

If you’ve spent time with toddlers, you know that messes are a part of creativity and life. During the pandemic, many parents are juggling working from home while also watching after children -- which can sometimes lead to messes. Producer Roxy Todd sat down with author David Perri to discuss his book “Messy Larry,” a book about a larger-than-life bear named Larry who learns that it’s okay to make messes and mistakes.

Courtesy Penguin Random House Author Cynthia Rylant was inspired by time time she spent with her grandparents for her book "When I Was Young in the Mountains."

“I set out to write something that was fun to read, both for parents and for kids,” Perri said.

Perri is currently working on his second book titled “Cameron Gives A Kiss.”

Growing Up In The Mountains

Author Cynthia Rylant has written more than 100 books since she began a professional career as an author -- from picture books, easy readers, chapter books, and even novels. She is the recipient of the Caldecott Honors for her book “When I Was Young in the Mountains.” Rylant was raised in West Virginia and spent time with her grandparents in Raleigh County, which inspired her beloved book. This week, we talked with Rylant and learned more about her childhood and heard her read an excerpt from “When I Was Young in the Mountains.”

“The Princess And The Pea” With An Appalachian Twist

Those familiar with Bil Lepp’s storytelling style know he writes in a way best heard aloud. Lepp is a storyteller who has won the West Virginia Liars’ Contest five times. This week on Inside Appalachia, we hear Lepp read his newest book “The Princess and the Pickup Truck.” The book is based on “The Princess and the Pea,” with Lepp’s own personal twist on the classic tale.

Storytelling As A Connection To History

Lyn Ford is a professional storyteller who grew up in Appalachian Pennsylvania and spent many summers in East Liverpool, Ohio. Many of Ford’s stories are adapted from folktales she heard as a child. Ford identifies as Affrilachian, a term that combines African American and Appalachian identities. She said because history books don’t often include African American history, she didn’t begin learning about it until she found some of her aunt’s books.

Courtesy Lyn Ford Lyn Ford at the Timpanogos Storytelling Institute in Utah in 2016.

“So I think it starts with family, sharing stories from your own family, and that makes a connection to history,” Ford said. “And also sharing stories is communication, which helps us to know one another better and we all need that these days getting acquainted with one another.”

“So definitely, storytelling is at the foundation of a better world,” she said.

In this week’s show, we hear Ford telling one of her stories “The Old Woman and Death,” at the Timpanogos Storytelling Institute in Utah in 2016.

