Heather Niday is the Program Director for Allegheny Mountain Radio. She began as a volunteer deejay in 1998 alongside her husband Chuck, who is the Chief Engineer for AMR. She joined the AMR staff in 2007 as News Director and became the Program Director in 2013, later adding Traffic Manager to her many hats. Heather grew up in the Richmond, Virginia, area. She and Chuck moved to Green Bank when Chuck began working at the Green Bank Observatory. Heather is a long time musician (flute and vocal), choir director for Arbovale UMC, and Steering Committee member of the Mountain Music Trail. She and Chuck host “Something Different”, a weekly jazz show on AMR. You can contact her at heather@amrmail.org.

