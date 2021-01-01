Heather Duncan is an award-winning reporter, book editor and oral storyteller who hails from the mountains of North Carolina but now lives in Knoxville, Tennessee. She has 20 years experience reporting and writing local and regional news for daily newspapers, alt weeklies, radio and online outlets. She spent years focused on covering the environment and sense of place, and contributed to the Pulitzer-Prize winning coverage of Hurricane Katrina for the Biloxi Herald. She lets off steam by playing the clarinet and telling historical stories and folktales at local schools.

