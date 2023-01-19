Food Bank Grant Targets Hunger In Rural W.Va. Communities

West Virginia is among five states chosen to benefit from Save the Children’s newly-launched Rural Child Hunger Research and Innovation Lab .

The program aims to improve access to food in hard-to-reach rural communities like Mercer County.

Mountaineer Food Bank received $100,000 to help provide fresh and shelf-stable foods to food insecure children and families through a ride-share delivery service.

Chad Morrison, CEO of Mountaineer Food Bank, said in a release the funding will be put to good use.

“The $100,000 grant funding from Save the Children will help improve food access barriers across rural communities in West Virginia,” Morrison said. “We are incredibly grateful to receive these funds, as it will help us better serve our food insecure neighbors, children, and families.”

Betsy Zorio, vice president of U.S. programs for Save the Children said the program will help ensure children in rural communities can thrive.

“Geographic isolation, lack of transportation, and limited access to stores with fresh food are making it very difficult for many rural families to give their children the nutritious meals they need to grow and develop,” Zorio said.

Nearly 90 percent of the U.S. counties with the highest food insecurity rates are classified as rural.