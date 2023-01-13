© 2023 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Health & Science
Appalachia Health News
Appalachia Health News tells the story of our health challenges and how we overcome them throughout the region. 

Post-Holiday COVID-19 Surge Hits W.Va.

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Emily Rice
Published January 13, 2023 at 12:35 PM EST
A healthcare worker organizes COVID-19 tests that were just administered at United Memorial Medical Center COVID-19 testing site in Houston, Texas on June 25.
The post-holiday surge of COVID-19 cases continues an upward trend with 301 statewide confirmed cases hospitalized, 52 in intensive care and 16 on a ventilator.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported Friday morning there are 1,079 active COVID-19 cases statewide with 17 additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the last report.

“Staying up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters is the best way to protect yourself from serious illness due to the virus,” said Jeffrey H. Coben, Interim DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our thoughts and condolences are with the families who have lost loved ones.”

This week alone, the number of total deaths attributed to COVID-19 increased from 7,749 reported Monday, to 7,778 reported Friday.

West Virginia’s positivity rate peaked for the week on Monday at 11.43 percent. As of Friday, Jan. 13, the daily positivity rate has fallen to 7.88 percent with 1,522 cases of COVID-19 reported since last Friday, Jan. 6.

The DHHR also reported 329 new COVID-19 cases received since the last update.

Tags
Health & Science Appalachia Health NewsCOVID-19COVID-19 Vaccine
Emily Rice
Appalachia Health News Reporter, erice@wvpublic.org, 304-556-4939
