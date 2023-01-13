Post-Holiday COVID-19 Surge Hits W.Va.

The post-holiday surge of COVID-19 cases continues an upward trend with 301 statewide confirmed cases hospitalized, 52 in intensive care and 16 on a ventilator.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported Friday morning there are 1,079 active COVID-19 cases statewide with 17 additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the last report.

“Staying up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters is the best way to protect yourself from serious illness due to the virus,” said Jeffrey H. Coben, Interim DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our thoughts and condolences are with the families who have lost loved ones.”

This week alone, the number of total deaths attributed to COVID-19 increased from 7,749 reported Monday, to 7,778 reported Friday.

West Virginia’s positivity rate peaked for the week on Monday at 11.43 percent. As of Friday, Jan. 13, the daily positivity rate has fallen to 7.88 percent with 1,522 cases of COVID-19 reported since last Friday, Jan. 6.