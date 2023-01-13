DHHR Launches Hiring Events To Fill Positions Throughout W.Va.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced this week that it plans to host in-person and virtual hiring events throughout the month of January.

Open positions are available for nurses, office assistants, program specialists, lab scientists, child protective service workers, and others.

Last month, newly appointed DHHR Interim Secretary Dr. Jeff Coben lifted the department’s hiring freeze and said the search for new employees to fill hundreds of open positions would begin immediately.

On its website , the DHHR indicates several hiring incentives, including sign-on bonuses for specific positions in a number of counties.

On Jan. 19th, the Bureau for Family Assistance will hold an in-person job fair for Cabell and Wayne counties from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Huntington. A virtual interviewing event is scheduled the same day at William R. Sharpe, Jr. Hospital in Lewis county.

The department has indicated it wants to improve retention rates for all new hires.

Anyone interested in registering for an event, email DHHRJobs@wv.gov