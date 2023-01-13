© 2023 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Health & Science

DHHR Launches Hiring Events To Fill Positions Throughout W.Va.

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Caroline MacGregor
Published January 13, 2023 at 12:33 PM EST
Project-Sharpe-01.jpg
The DHHR plans several hiring events to fill positions throughout the state, including at William R. Sharpe, Jr Hospital in Lewis County.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced this week that it plans to host in-person and virtual hiring events throughout the month of January.

Open positions are available for nurses, office assistants, program specialists, lab scientists, child protective service workers, and others.

Last month, newly appointed DHHR Interim Secretary Dr. Jeff Coben lifted the department’s hiring freeze and said the search for new employees to fill hundreds of open positions would begin immediately.

On its website, the DHHR indicates several hiring incentives, including sign-on bonuses for specific positions in a number of counties.

On Jan. 19th, the Bureau for Family Assistance will hold an in-person job fair for Cabell and Wayne counties from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Huntington. A virtual interviewing event is scheduled the same day at William R. Sharpe, Jr. Hospital in Lewis county.

The department has indicated it wants to improve retention rates for all new hires.

Anyone interested in registering for an event, email DHHRJobs@wv.gov

Tags
Health & Science WV DHHRJeff CobenDepartment of Health and Human Resources
Caroline MacGregor
Assistant News Director, cmacgregor@wvpublic.org
