DHHR Reports 29 Additional COVID Deaths

Twenty-nine West Virginians have died from COVID-19 this week alone as deaths and hospitalizations continue to rise.

Since the DHHR’s last report Monday, 19 deaths were reported for a total of 7,749 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in West Virginia.

There are currently 1,169 active COVID-19 cases statewide, with 319 patients hospitalized.

Interim DHHR Cabinet Secretary, Jeff Coben said that vaccination is the most effective way to protect from COVID-19.

“Vaccination is the most effective way to protect yourself from getting very sick, needing hospital care, or even dying from COVID-19,” Coben said. “If you’re not sure when you need a booster, I encourage you to use the COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator on our website.”