Health & Science
Appalachia Health News
Appalachia Health News tells the story of our health challenges and how we overcome them throughout the region. 

DHHR Reports 29 Additional COVID Deaths

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Emily Rice
Published January 10, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST
A hallway leads to a makeshift isolation ward for COVID-19 patients.
Kirk Siegler
/
NPR
A hallway leads to a makeshift isolation ward for COVID-19 patients.

Twenty-nine West Virginians have died from COVID-19 this week alone as deaths and hospitalizations continue to rise.

Since the DHHR’s last report Monday, 19 deaths were reported for a total of 7,749 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in West Virginia.

There are currently 1,169 active COVID-19 cases statewide, with 319 patients hospitalized.

Interim DHHR Cabinet Secretary, Jeff Coben said that vaccination is the most effective way to protect from COVID-19.

“Vaccination is the most effective way to protect yourself from getting very sick, needing hospital care, or even dying from COVID-19,” Coben said. “If you’re not sure when you need a booster, I encourage you to use the COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator on our website.”

