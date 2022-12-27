Resources Available For Holiday Mental Health Concerns

During the holidays, feelings of sadness and depression can become even stronger and it's important to recognize signs and symptoms of mental health concerns before they become a problem. But, according to Interim Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Dr. Jeffery Coben, there are several resources available to offer help.

“Someone who is suffering from mental health problems may have feelings of intense sadness and confusion, excessive fears of worries and guilt feelings,” Coben said. “We (DHHR) have several resources that are available for those who may have mental health concerns for family members and friends who are concerned about their loved ones.”

DHHR mental health resources include:

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, providing 24/7 free and confidential support prevention and crisis resources.

HELP4WV offers 24/7 confidential support and resources referrals along with a specific children's crisis and referral line. Residents may call HELP4WV at 844-HELP4WV, text at 844-435-7498 or chat at www.help4wv.com .

HELP 304 offers social and emotional counseling through its professional crisis counselors. They are available at 1-877-HELP304, text at 1-877-435-7304 or chat at http://help304.com .

“The Department of Health and Human Resources encourages anyone experiencing signs or symptoms of mental health disorders or behavioral concerns to seek assistance from those resources available to all West Virginians,” Coben said.